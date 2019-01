Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at their group meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo made available by Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin (R) and US National Security Advisor John Bolton (L) during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is applauded by members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at their group meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Turkey's president on Tuesday scathed the United States national security advisor's recent comments suggesting the US army would not pull troops from the north of Syria until it could guarantee the safety of US-backed Kurdish militias in the zone amid concerns the Turkish military was poised to invade the region.

Speaking to Justice and Development Party (AKP) party members in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan decried John Bolton's recent statement to press in Israel as a serious error.