Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) after their joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Turkey's foreign minister on Friday said any Syrian government military offensives against Idlib, the last major rebel-held area of Syria, would result in a humanitarian catastrophe.

Melvut Cavusoglu, whose country opposes the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syrian and provides active support to rebel forces, was in Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.