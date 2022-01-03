The annual consumer inflation rate in Turkey shot up to 36.08% in December, 14.77 points up on November’s figures and the highest level since September 2002, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.
Turkey’s inflation soars to 19-year high as lira crashes
People enjoy the sunset near the Bosphorus on a rainy day in Istanbul, Turkey, 30 December 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
A shop in Istanbul, Turkey, file. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA
