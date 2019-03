Candidate of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (R) poses with workers during his election campaign at Tuzla district in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Candidate of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (R) visits a local bazaar of Tuzla district during his election campaign in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Candidate of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (C) visits a local bazaar of Tuzla district during his election campaign in Istanbul, Turkey, Jam. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

A rival candidate against Turkey's ruling AKP party in the mayoralty of Istanbul was being interviewed on television when the transmission suddenly ended.

Ekrem Imamoglu, the 49-year-old current mayor of Istanbul's district of Beylikduzu and Republican People's Party candidate for the next office, was speaking on the set when the broadcast cut to one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daily meetings.