Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters during his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) local election campaign rally in Izmir, Turkey, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

People hold Turkish flags during a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) local election campaign rally in Izmir, Turkey, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) local election campaign rally in Izmir, Turkey, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

Turkey's president on Sunday displayed parts of the video grabbed and livestreamed on social media by the suspected shooter at two New Zealand mosques who left 50 dead and as many wounded in twin attacks last week.

During a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) local election campaign event held in the western Turkish city of Izmir, Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed over a minute of the video of the attacks, considered by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to be "terrorist" acts.