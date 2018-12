The US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks as US Vice President Mike Pence (R) and US Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (L) listen during the signing ceremony for the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 farm bill in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex grounds in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA- EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The president of Turkey said he promised his United States counterpart that he would oust the Islamic State terror organization from Syria in a telephone conversation held on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments came after the White House said that the withdrawal of US troops from Syria had already begun, hours after President Donald Trump proclaimed the defeat of Islamic State in that country on Wednesday.