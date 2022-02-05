Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) attend a document signing ceremony before their joint briefing following their talks at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev, Ukraine, 03 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus and that they were experiencing mild symptoms.