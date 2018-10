Members of the Turkish Human Rights Association hold placards and pictures of missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

A metal detector and an umbrella are seen at the door of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A Turkish policeman who is on duty for security guards in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told reporters he was concerned about the fate of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident journalist who disappeared from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

The 59-year-old Saudi national has not been heard from since he entered the consulate building on Oct. 2 for some paperwork required to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, with Turkish press claiming the journalist was either kidnapped or murdered inside.