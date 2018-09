Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his Turkey's counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Tehran, Iran Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

The President of Turkey is due to meet with his Russian counterpart next week to discuss the situation in Idlib, the last rebel-held province in Syria, said the Turkish foreign minister on Friday.

During joint press conference in Islamabad with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mevlut Cavusoglu said a meeting is to occur on Monday between his country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin with the aim of finding a solution to the Syrian conflict.