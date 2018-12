Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Turkey's president on Thursday slammed the sanctions the United States has imposed on Iran, vowing to back the Islamic Republic on the matter.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his remarks at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani during a visit the latter paid to Turkey.