Turkey's prime minister on Sunday said a ground invasion had progressed into the northern Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, but a spokesperson for the local Kurdish militias told EFE that Turkish forces had been forced back.
The fighting comes as part of an ongoing Turkish military offensive in cooperation with allied Syrian rebels to clear Kurdish YPG militias from the border, Turkey's Binali Yildirim said Sunday, in a move that could further strain already fragile relations with the United States, which has backed the Kurds in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization.