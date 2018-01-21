A handout photo made available by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar Assad (C-R) meeting with the Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi (C-L) in Damascus, Syria, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Armed Forces shows Turkish Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (C), Turkish Land Forces Commander Yasar Guler (2-L), Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal (L), Turkish Air Forces Commander Hasan Kucukakyuz (2-R) and Turkish Chief General Umit Dundar (R), during a press conference on planned operation to Syria's Afrin district in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH ARMED FORCES / HANDOUT

A man waves to Turkish soldiers on tanks near the Syrian-Turkish border, at Reyhanli district in Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey's prime minister on Sunday said a ground invasion had progressed into the northern Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, but a spokesperson for the local Kurdish militias told EFE that Turkish forces had been forced back.

The fighting comes as part of an ongoing Turkish military offensive in cooperation with allied Syrian rebels to clear Kurdish YPG militias from the border, Turkey's Binali Yildirim said Sunday, in a move that could further strain already fragile relations with the United States, which has backed the Kurds in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization.