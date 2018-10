Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin (unseen) during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The Turkish ministry of defense said on Wednesday that rebel militias have completed the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, as Ankara and Moscow agreed a month ago.

In a statement released on its website, the ministry recalled that the Russian-Turkish agreement signed on Sept. 17 in the city of Sochi established a 15-20 kilometers strip in Idlib as a demilitarized zone.