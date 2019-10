A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) meeting with Syrian army personnel on frontlines of al-Habit town in Idleb countryside, Syria, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SANA

US soldiers walk next their armed trucks as they headed toward the Iraqi borders in northeastern of Syria, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMED MARDNLI

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during their joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A youth poses with a Turkish flag near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkey sees no need to launch a new offensive in northern Syria outside the area it already controls, the defense ministry said Wednesday after the United States reported the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the border area.

The defense ministry statement was published a few hours after the expiry of a five-day ceasefire agreed on Oct. 17 in Ankara with a US delegation. EFE-EPA