Turkey's president on Monday said an ongoing military intervention into the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria was being conducted with the consent of Russia, amid growing pleas from Kurdish militias for the United States-led international coalition to step in.
Addressing a crowd in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan not only alluded to Russia's complicity in the Afrin campaign but heaped scorn the US military policy in the region, castigating Washington for allegedly equipping the Kurdish YPG militias, which are considered a terrorist organization in Turkey.