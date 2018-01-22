A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking during the Ankara Chamber of Industry award ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

A member of Free Syrian Army (Turkey-backed) waits in front of the their training camp at Syrian-Turkish border in the Hassa district in Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks before crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, at the Hassa district on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay, Turkey,Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A member of Free Syrian Army waits in their training camp at the Syrian-Turkish border in Hassa district in Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers wait with their guns before crossing the Syrian-Turkish border in Hassa district at the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey's president on Monday said an ongoing military intervention into the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria was being conducted with the consent of Russia, amid growing pleas from Kurdish militias for the United States-led international coalition to step in.

Addressing a crowd in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan not only alluded to Russia's complicity in the Afrin campaign but heaped scorn the US military policy in the region, castigating Washington for allegedly equipping the Kurdish YPG militias, which are considered a terrorist organization in Turkey.