The president of Turkey on Monday stated his intention to seek improved bilateral relations with Berlin during his official visit to Germany scheduled later this month.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is due to visit Germany on Sept. 28-29 to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, spoke to Turkish media on board the Turkish presidential aircraft after his official visit to Azerbaijan, expressing hopes that his coming official visit to Germany would "positively" contribute to improved bilateral relations and based his "hopes" on a telephone conversations he held with both Germany's president and its chancellor.