Turkey is to put stringent security measures in place ahead of New Year's Eve, including a ban on celebrations in some of the main spots in Ankara and Istanbul, to prevent a repeat of a deadly terror attack on a night club last year, officials said Saturday.

Turkish authorities in Istanbul banned the traditional street celebrations in Taksim Square, with a large number of security forces to be deployed in there and in the adjacent Istiklal Avenue, the most frequented area of bars and shops in the city, according to city and police officials.