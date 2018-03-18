Turkey's president on Sunday announced the Turkish military and allied Syrian militias had taken complete control of the city of Afrin, the capital of the Kurdish enclave of the same name in northwest Syria, as confirmed by epa images.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army militias had already hoisted their flags in the heart of the city, and epa images showed the Turkish and Syrian independence flags draped over the balcony of an administrative building in Afrin, as well as FSA militia members firing their weapons in celebration.