Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves during the 103rd anniversary of the end of the Battle of Canakkale, Gallipoli campaign, during World War I in Canakkale, Turkey, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army soldiers fire in the air as they celebrate after reportedly capturing the city of Afrin, northern Syria, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/AREF TAMMAWI

Turkey's president on Sunday announced the Turkish military and allied Syrian militias had taken complete control of the city of Afrin, the capital of the Kurdish enclave of the same name in northwest Syria, as confirmed by epa images.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army militias had already hoisted their flags in the heart of the city, and epa images showed the Turkish and Syrian independence flags draped over the balcony of an administrative building in Afrin, as well as FSA militia members firing their weapons in celebration.