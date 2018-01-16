A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing members of parliament from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing members of parliament from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Tensions between Turkey and United States-backed Kurdish militias in control of northern areas of Syria approached boiling point on Tuesday after the Turkish president's threat of imminent military action to secure the border area was met with a defiant message from Kurdish groups that they would stand their ground.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's hardline leader, told lawmakers from his Justice and Development Party (AKP) that military action against the YPG ("People's Protection Units") militias, which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization, could begin within the next two days.