Top political leaders from Turkey, France, Russia and Germany are set to meet in Istanbul later this month in a bid to find a solution to the seven-year conflict in Syria, the Turkish presidency announced Friday.

In a statement, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin confirmed presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would take part in the summit scheduled for Oct. 27.