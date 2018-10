Members of the Turkish Human Rights Association hold placards and pictures of missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Members of the Turkish Human Rights Association hold placards and pictures of missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkey's foreign ministry said Tuesday that Turkish authorities are to search the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist there last week.

Jamal Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 in Istanbul when he allegedly visited the Saudi consulate with his fiancée Hatice Cengiz to pick up a document for their upcoming wedding, according to Turkish media.