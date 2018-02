Rex Tillerson and Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) attend their press conference in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUMAY BERKIN

Rex Tillerson (L) shake hands with Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) after their press conference in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUMAY BERKIN

Turkey's minister of foreign affairs and his United States counterpart on Friday agreed to set up a series of mechanisms in an effort to rebuild damaged relations.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Rex Tillerson in Ankara that the ties between Turkey and the US had reached a low point.