At least 18 people were killed, including five minors, and 45 others were wounded on Friday as Turkish airstrikes hit the city of Afrin in northern Syria, currently held by Kurdish YPG militias, a United Kingdom-based war monitor told EFE.

The attacks targeted civilians who were evacuating their homes in Afrin in a bid to prevent people from fleeing and make them head to Turkish-held areas, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.