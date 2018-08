A Turkish flag placed over rubbles of a destroyed building after armed clash between Turkish special forces and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in Sirnak city, southeastern Turkey, Nov. 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Turkish army on Thursday announced it had killed five alleged members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in a security operation in eastern Turkey.

Cited by the state news agency Anadolu, the Turkish General Staff said the fighters targeted in Bingol province were planning an attack.