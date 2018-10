People holding a placard reading 'Turkish democracy' as they participate in a demonstration against the Turkish president, in Berlin, Germany,Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OMER MESSINGER

A protestor carries a placard showing the face of arrested Turkish journalist Nazli Ilicak during a protest for freedom of press in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin, Germany, May, 3 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Three turkish journalists accused of being involved in the failed 2016 coup d'etat have been sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesdayby a regional court in Istanbul.

The three well-known journalists, Ahmet Altan, Mehmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak, were accused of attempting to destroy constitutional order in Turkey in relation to the failed coup which took place on the 15/16 July 2016.