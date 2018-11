A Turkish court threw out the conviction against a former Wall Street Journal reporter on Tuesday, annulling a widely criticized verdict at a time when Turkey is looking to improve relations with the West, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The reporter, Ayla Albayrak, had appealed the guilty verdict issued last year -- and a sentence of 25 months in prison -- on charges of engaging in terrorist propaganda for an article she wrote in the Journal in 2015.