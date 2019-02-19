Turkish military police secure the front of Silivri Prison during the trial of Cumhuriyet newspaper staff in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

A Turkish court on Tuesday upheld prison sentences against seven journalists from the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, ordering them to be sent to jail, according to sources close to the case.

The journalists were arrested over alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Gulen Movement, an international Islamist movement founded by Fethullah Gulen, an exiled preacher who, the Turkish government alleges, masterminded a failed coup carried out in the Middle Eastern country in July 2016, something Gulen and his supporters deny.