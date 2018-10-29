Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati (not pictured) following their meeting in Tirana, Albania, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MALTON DIBRA

The foreign minister of Turkey on Monday said authorities were still looking for the body of the Saudi Arabian journalist who was killed after entering his country's consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

Mevlut Cavusoglu stated at a press conference that Jamal Khashoggi's body had not been found, in response to a question about whether the arrival of Saudi Arabia's attorney general, Saud al-Mojeb, on Monday had provided any additional information about the location of the journalist's remains.