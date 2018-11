Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati (not pictured) following their meeting in Tirana, Albania, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MALTON DIBRA

The Turkish foreign minister said Friday that the president of the United States had closed his eyes to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed recent statements made by Donald Trump, in which Trump assured the American public that the US policy of close relations with the Saudi Kingdom were to continue regardless of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's alleged involvement in the killing of the former Washington Post columnist.