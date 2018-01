Turkish soldiers train with their tanks and armored vehicles near Syrian-Turkish border, at Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A Turkish military outpost and Turkish flag near Syrian-Turkish border, at Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The Turkish military on Wednesday bombed United States-armed Kurdish militia positions in the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, as Turkey's combined ground and air offensive entered its fifth day.

Ankara's cross-border incursion, dubbed "Operation Olive Branch," had so far killed 268 Kurdish YPG members in Afrin and three Turkish soldiers, the Turkish Chief of Staff claimed.