The Turkish army and its allied Syrian militias on Saturday continued to encircle the city of Afrin in the Kurdish-held enclave of the same name in northwest Syrian, taking control of nine towns, a United Kingdom-based war monitor told EFE.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Turkish and Syrian forces advanced amid intense fighting against Kurdish YPG militias in areas to the northeast and northwest of Afrin city, with additional fighting in the east and southwest, in an attempt to completely surround the Kurdish-held enclave's capital.