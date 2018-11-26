Turkish forensic officers have begun searching a luxury villa in Yalova, a city southeast of Istanbul, after launching an investigation there as part of a hunt for evidence that might lead to the remains of murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist at the scene.

A large contingent of forensic investigators arrived in various vehicles at the palatial villa close to the eastern shore of the Sea of Marmara looking for clues as to the whereabouts of the Washington Post columnist who was killed in the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.