Saudi officials arrive for an investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A Turkish policeman on duty at the entrance of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A Saudi official closes the barrier in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish officials on Monday have entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to investigate the disappearance of a dissident Saudi journalist, according to the television news channel CNNTürk.

The inspection of the building was being carried out jointly with a Saudi team, a decision that was reached after a telephone talk between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday night.