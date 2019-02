People shout slogans against the government for arresting journalists as they hold placards reading 'free media, free country', 'journalism is not a crime' during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey 28 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish media is losing its power to influence people and the news that is heard or read by at least half of the population is untrue, according to an academic who specializes in communications who spoke with EFE.

Prof Dr Rasit Kaya, the founder of the media and cultural studies graduate program at Ankara's Middle East Technical University, told EFE that a recent editorial written by the editor-in-chief of pro-government daily Yeni Safak, Ibrahim Karagul, was an admission of this fact.