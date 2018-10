Officials search people in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 10 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Officials and a Turkish policeman stand in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish media on Wednesday revealed the identities of 15 Saudi Arabian nationals who were allegedly involved in the disappearance of a Saudi journalist at his country's consulate in Istanbul a week ago.

Jamal Khashoggi reportedly went to the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2 for routine paperwork and never emerged, with Turkish press claiming the journalist was either kidnapped or murdered inside the consulate.