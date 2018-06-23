Turkey's leading opposition candidate warned the electorate Saturday that markets will panic if the current president of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wins the election this Sunday.
"If tomorrow night Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected, markets will panic and the exchange rate of the dollar and euro will go through the roof (with respect to the Turkish lira)," said Muharrem Ince, candidate of the social democratic Republican People's Party (CHP) during a meeting in Istanbul's Maltepe district.