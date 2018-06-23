Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul on June 23, 2018, while the opposition led by Muharrem Ince warns that markets will panic if he wins the election this Sunday. EFE-EPA/Erdem Sahin

Supporters of Muharrem Ince, leader of the CHP, Turkey's main opposition party, cheer during an election campaign rally in Istanbul on June 23, 2018, where he warned that markets will panic if the current president of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wins the election this Sunday. EFE-EPA/Srdjan Suki

uharrem Ince, leader of the CHP, Turkey's main opposition party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul on June 23, 2018, and warns that markets will panic if the current president of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wins the election this Sunday. EFE-EPA/Sedat Suna

Turkey's leading opposition candidate warned the electorate Saturday that markets will panic if the current president of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wins the election this Sunday.

"If tomorrow night Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected, markets will panic and the exchange rate of the dollar and euro will go through the roof (with respect to the Turkish lira)," said Muharrem Ince, candidate of the social democratic Republican People's Party (CHP) during a meeting in Istanbul's Maltepe district.