People pass in front of a huge banner showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reading 'Thank you Istanbul' in Istanbul, Turkey, Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Members and lawmakers from Turkey's main opposition party were on Tuesday waiting outside electoral boards in Istanbul while authorities conducted a recount in the hotly-contested city, the country's largest, where the ruling party has disputed unofficial results suggesting it had lost.

Seyit Torun, opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy chairman for local governments told EFE over the phone Tuesday morning that the mathematical victory for the CHP candidate for Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, was already proven, despite the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) insistence that there were irregularities in the vote.