The leader of Turkey's main opposition CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (C) greets supporters during an anti-government rally in Istanbul on 21 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Tens of thousands of people gathered here Saturday for a protest organized by Turkey's main opposition CHP party against what it calls the growing authoritarianism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power since 2003.

The demonstration follows an appeals court decision upholding the prison sentence of the chair of the Istanbul branch of the center-left CHP, Canan Kaftancioglu, for statements she made on social media during a wave of anti-government protests in 2013.