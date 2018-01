A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of Pegasus Airlines is seen crashed after going off the runway at Trabzon Airport in Trabzon, Turkey, on Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANADOLU AGENCY

A Turkish passenger plane carrying 162 passengers went off the side of the runway during landing and came to a stop on a dirt cliff above the Black Sea in Turkey, after which all on board were safely evacuated without injury, as seen in epa images released Sunday.

The Boeing 737-800 passenger plane belonging to Pegasus Airlines, which had flown from the Turkish capital Ankara to Trabzon, crashed Saturday night and came to a stop partway down the slope above a rocky beach.