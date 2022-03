Women try to get past Turkish surrounding Taksim Square in Istanbul on 8 March 2022. Feminists had called for a rally to mark International Women's Day. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA Istanbul (Turkey), 08/03/2022.- Female protesters push against police shields as they try to cross as they march to Taksim Square during a rally marking the International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 March 2022. International Women's Day is celebrated globally on 08 March to promote women's rights and equality. According to the 'We'll Stop Femicide' social platform, 280 women were killed through gender violence and hundreds assaulted by men in 2021, in Turkey. (Protestas, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA