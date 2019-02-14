A protestor (L) wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with a red painted hands while others hold images of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish police on Thursday said that investigators suspect that the corpse of a Saudi Arabian journalist who was allegedly murdered by agents of the Middle Eastern kingdom was incinerated in a furnace located in the garden of the Arab nation's consulate in Istanbul, where the killing allegedly took place.

Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, died inside the Saudi consulate after entering it on Oct. 2, 2018 in order to obtain documents that would enable him to marry his Turkish fiancée.