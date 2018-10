Turkish forensic police officers arrive at the residence of the Saudi consul for investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erdem Sahin

A team of Turkish investigators on Wednesday was able to enter the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul to search for clues related to the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist at the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate.

Jamal Khashoggi went missing after going into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to fill out divorce paperwork while his fiancée waited outside.