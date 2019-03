Thousands of women marched for Women's Day in Istanbul until police broke up the demonstration with tear gas and rubber bullets on March 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Sedat Suna

Thousands of women marched for Women's Day in Istanbul until police broke up the demonstration with tear gas and rubber bullets on March 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Sedat Suna

Thousands of women marched for Women's Day in Istanbul until police broke up the demonstration with tear gas and rubber bullets on March 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Sedat Suna

Turkish police on Friday used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to break up a huge Women's Day march in Istanbul after it had proceeded peacefully for two hours.

Police made several forays against the demonstrators, who had gathered on Istiklal Avenue, the city's main business and leisure thoroughfare, to denounce the Islamist government's policies and patriarchal structures under the slogan "We're not afraid."