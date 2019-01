Iraqi President Barham Salih speaks during a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Iraq's president on Thursday visited Turkey for the first time since taking office three months ago and at a critical moment for the region after the United States decided to pull out its troops from neighboring war-torn Syria.

During the visit, Barham Salih discussed with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Recep Erdogan bilateral relations and reconstruction efforts in Iraq.