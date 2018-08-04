The Turkish president on Saturday announced retaliatory sanctions against the United States government amid a diplomatic row over an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey and said he had ordered the freezing of assets belonging to two US cabinet members, presumably the attorney general and secretary of homeland security.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a televised speech at the congress for the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) women's organization in Ankara that he was responding to the sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump over the case of Pastor Andew Brunson, who has been imprisoned in Turkey on charges of terrorism since 2016.