A truck reading 'Why are more than 150 journalists jailed in Turkey?' is parked during a rally for all journalists and human rights activists detained in Turkey organized by 'Reporters without border' at the Berlin's main railway station in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Protesters holding a placard reading 'Free the journalists' participate in a rally for all journalists and human rights activists detained in Turkey organized by 'Reporters without border' at the Berlin's main railway station in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3-L) during a reception with military honors at Bellevue Castle in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The president of Turkey kicked off on Friday the political branch of his Germany visit with a meeting with the German president before his key appointment with the chancellor to negotiate diplomatic and commercial ties with the European Union.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who landed in Berlin Thursday noon, arrived in the morning at the presidential palace of Bellevue to a reception with military honors before meeting President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.