Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mujeb leaves the Saudi consulate for investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DHA

Prominent Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled to death after he entered his country's Istanbul consulate and his body was later dismembered and disposed of, Istanbul's chief prosecutor said Wednesday.

Irfan Fidan said he also urged Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb to reveal the location of Khashoggi's body.