An aerial photo taken with a drone shows food and clothing aid of Goztepe Football Club fans in the aftermath of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

People sleep among food and clothing aids of Goztepe Football Club fans at a park in the aftermath of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A man organizes food and clothing aids of Goztepe Football Club fans at a park in the aftermath of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Food and clothing donations decked in red and yellow sit in front of the Emrah apartments, one of the buildings that collapsed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Friday.

They are the colors of the soccer club Göztepe, the only one in Izmir that regularly plays in Turkey’s top-flight league the Süper Lig.