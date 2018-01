Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint press conference, Elysee Palace, Paris, France, Jan 5, 2018, during a one-day visit for bilateral talks. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Meral Aksener (2-R), dissident of Turkey's opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), poses with supporters in traditional Seimeni attire (young armed men), at a 'Vote No' rally, Ankara, Turkey, Apr 8, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/TUMAY BERKIN

Meral Aksener, dissident of Turkey's opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), at a 'Vote No' rally in Ankara, Turkey, Apr 8, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/TUMAY BERKIN

Supporters of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chanting at a 'Vote Yes' rally in Istanbul, Turkey, Apr 9, 2017. EFE-EPA(FILE)/CEM TURKEL

Devlet Bahceli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) speaks to the crowd at a 'Vote Yes' rally in Istanbul, Turkey, Apr 9, 2017. EFE- EPA/CEM TURKEL

A boy walks under a giant Turkish flag at a 'Vote Yes' rally held by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Istanbul, Turkey, Apr 9, 2017. EFE-EPA(FILE) /CEM TURKEL

The Turkish ultranationalist formation, Nationalist Movement Party, announced it would support the current head of state in the coming Turkish presidential elections, according to a party announcement on Monday.

The Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi, (MHP) said it would support Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the ballot due early 2019, also backing a possible alliance with his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in legislative elections also due on the same date.