Ballots with pictures of presidential candidates are displayed as Turkish people cast their vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Istanbul, Turkey, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Muharrem Ince speaks to press after casting his vote in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Yalova, Turkey,June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Huge expectation descended upon the millions of Turkish voters that on Sunday cast their ballots in the parliamentary and presidential elections, a hard-fought battle that the current leader is expected to just about emerge victorious from.

Polling had previously predicted that current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of the right-wing Justice and Development Party (AKP), would win 40-50 percent of the vote, but after a mass rally by his main rival, the social-democrat Muharram Ince, gathered over one million people, his immediate victory is not as certain.