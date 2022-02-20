The Turkish government has rolled out plans to change the country’s official English name from Turkey to Türkiye, a move that some say is to avoid embarrassing associations with the bird.
People are seen through a reflection of Turkish flag as they do shopping at Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 January 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/SEDAT SUNA
